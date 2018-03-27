200 years, 200 companies, and the products and people that make our state tick
Despite all the blows that our factories have received, nearly one in 10 Illinois workers are employed in a company related to manufacturing, a sector of the state economy worth $101 billion.
Craft breweries aren't just in the Chicago area. The beer business is making a big impact on small towns like Petersburg, Ill.
Illinois companies create everything from bicycle parts and motorcycle helmets to hunting stands and firearms.
Whether furiously tapping away on a Mortal Kombat machine or going full-tilt on Star Wars pinball, chances are high that if you can put a quarter in it and play it, it's Illinois-built.
Whether it's bowties or shoes, Illinois fashion designers are putting the state on the style map, sometimes using cutting-edge technology.
In factories across Illinois, craftsmen are quietly building some of America's most storied musical instruments, including violins and even pipe organs.
Chicago has gone for years without a single record being pressed here as vinyl records boom. Smashed Plastic Record Pressing aims to change that.
Hot sauce production is exploding as a small business trend in the Land of Lincoln — with more than a dozen companies popping up statewide.
