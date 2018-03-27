Made in Illinois

200 years, 200 companies, and the products and people that make our state tick

200 for 200

This map highlighs 200 companies big and small across the state.

The world keeps turning for state's manufacturers

Despite all the blows that our factories have received, nearly one in 10 Illinois workers are employed in a company related to manufacturing, a sector of the state economy worth $101 billion.

Craft Beer

Craft breweries aren't just in the Chicago area. The beer business is making a big impact on small towns like Petersburg, Ill.

Sports equipment

Illinois companies create everything from bicycle parts and motorcycle helmets to hunting stands and firearms.

Coin-op games

Whether furiously tapping away on a Mortal Kombat machine or going full-tilt on Star Wars pinball, chances are high that if you can put a quarter in it and play it, it's Illinois-built.

Fashion

Whether it's bowties or shoes, Illinois fashion designers are putting the state on the style map, sometimes using cutting-edge technology.

Music

In factories across Illinois, craftsmen are quietly building some of America's most storied musical instruments, including violins and even pipe organs.

Vinyl Records

Chicago has gone for years without a single record being pressed here as vinyl records boom. Smashed Plastic Record Pressing aims to change that.

Hot Sauce

Hot sauce production is exploding as a small business trend in the Land of Lincoln — with more than a dozen companies popping up statewide.

