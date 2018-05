20 places to eat al fresco in Chicago this summer

Chicagoans love to eat, and come summer, they mostly love to eat outdoors, in a way that only those who’ve survived snow in April can. Everything tastes better, it seems, under a canopy of stars or twinkling lights.

From swank hotel rooftops to lakefront patios to cozy neighborhood sidewalk cafes and gardens, we’ve picked some of the best spots in Chicago to dine as nature intended, al fresco.