Pilsen street art guide from The Grid

From the huge pieces of street art along 18th to the dozens of murals lining the 16th Street rail embankment, Pilsen is a living art museum.

We delved into the colorful scene in Pilsen in The Grid but we're delving in deeper here, highlighting dozens of works by graffiti artists, muralists and others in the neighborhood.

We know that street art in Pilsen, and across Chicago is ever-changing. Let us know if you discover something new, see something that changed or have information on any of the art in this list. Also check out the feature we did earlier on Logan Square street art.